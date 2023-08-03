Roberts

CUMULUS News-Talk WBAP-A/DALLAS afternoon host RICK ROBERTS has exited the station after seven years. ROBERTS joined WBAP in 2016 from iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KTOK-A/OKLAHOMA CITY and has hosted at KRLD-A/DALLAS, KFMB-A/SAN DIEGO, and several other stations.

PD BRUCE COLLINS told ALL ACCESS that ROBERTS and the station have "separated ways" and he thanked ROBERTS for his years of service to the station. COLLINS is now looking for a 2-5p (CT) host for the heritage talk station. Apply for the position at cumulusmedia.com/careers/.

« see more Net News