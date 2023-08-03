In Person

The ON AIR FEST podcast festival is branching out into other live events with the launch of ON AIR PRESENTS and the kickoff of its first live podcast tour featuring the "DESIGN MATTERS" podcast. "ON AIR PRESENTS DESIGN MATTERS LIVE" with DEBBIE MILLMAN, ROXANE GAY, and guests, will take the show to MUSIC HALL OF WILLIAMSBURG in BROOKLYN on SEPTEMBER 18th, the CENTER FOR ARTS AT THE ARMORY in SOMERVILLE, MA SEPTEMBER 19th, the MIRACLE THEATRE in WASHINGTON SEPTEMBER 20th, and WORLD CAFE LIVE in PHILADELPHIA SEPTEMBER 21st.

“I have been hosting DESIGN MATTERS for 18 years and my live episodes have been some of my favorites,” said MILLMAN. “I couldn't think of a better time or better team to conduct my first ever tour with.”

“Podcasting is shaping the cultural zeitgeist, so this is the right moment to expand ways in which fans can engage with their favorite shows” said ON AIR FEST and parent WORK X WORK Founder/Creative Dir. SCOTT NEWMAN. “DEBBIE is a seminal talent and along with ROXANE, experience-goers are in for a real treat.”

