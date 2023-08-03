Hession

TRIBL RECORDS has hired RACHAEL HESSION as VP of National Promotion, overseeing radio promotion, marketing and brand development. HESSION served as Manager of National Promotion at CAPITOL CHRISTIAN MUSIC GROUP, where she helped launch ANNE WILSON and WE THE KINGDOM, and promoted over 25 #1 radio singles. Most recently, she founded THE SPRINGBOARD MUSIC PODCAST.



“RACHAEL HESSION is an excellent executive who embodies our company’s mission," said TRIBL co-founder JONATHAN JAY.



“We are excited and honored to have the gift and talents of RACHAEL HESSION join our family. We all knew instantly she understood the vision and assignment of our label. TRIBL is more than a group of individuals or space, it’s the point of genesis of a new worship sound, and RACHAEL will help further this mission,” added TRIBL Records co-founder NORMAN GYAMFI.



HESSION commented, “I found TRIBL during the pandemic. Their music gave me a sense of community and togetherness that I desperately needed. It’s an honor to be joining a team that has personally affected me so deeply. I am excited to be partnering with them in building memories and lasting relationships with radio personnel and listeners across the globe.”

