New Home On New Network

Former ESPN personality MICHAEL SMITH and entertainment attorney TERRENCE WILLIAMS have formed a new sports podcast network with iHEARTPODCASTS.

The INFLECTION NETWORK, headed by former ESPN executive CHARITA JOHNSON, is launching with the third season debut of NEW YORK GIANTS tight end DARREN WALLER and mental health coach DONNY STARKINS' "COMEBACK STORIES" podcast TODAY (8/3). Original podcasts planned for the network will include "MICHAEL SMITH PRESENTS... THE DYNASTY EXCHANGE," a fantasy football podcast coming later in AUGUST, followed by projects with OLYMPIC bronze medal fencer IBTIHAJ MUHAMMA, track star LOLO JONES, and NFL veteran SPENCER PAYSINGER. SMITH will continue his podcast and television projects with NBC SPORTS, including "BROTHER FROM ANOTHER" on PEACOCK and the "MY MAIN MAN MICHAEL SMITH" podcast.

"We are thrilled to embark on this new journey with iHEARTPODCASTS," said WILLIAMS. "With the help of iHEART’s unmatched expertise and platform, we are building a robust content slate and what I believe will be an enjoyable and unique listening experience."

“IN’s approach is guided by inspiring and transformative power-rich storytelling and authentic, entertaining and thought-provoking conversation," said SMITH. "We want to elevate and empower creatives; amplify diverse voices and perspectives; and enlighten, entertain and engage our audience. At IN our mantra is, ‘Louder for the folks in the back!’“

“We partnered with INFLECTION NETWORK because they saw our potential and how intentional we are in our mission of impacting others,” said WALLER. “Our work aligns directly with IN's vision statement.”

“Standing up this portfolio of podcasts has been extremely rewarding,” said JOHNSON. “I’ve been intentional about who and what deserves to be under the IN umbrella. The stories that we’re telling reflect the audience we wish to attract. I’m really proud that there’s something for everyone.”

« see more Net News