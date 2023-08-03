Swift (Photo: Dfree/Shutterstock.com)

TAYLOR SWIFT has added more NORTH AMERICAN dates to THE ERAS TOUR for 2024. The newly announced shows include three-night stands at MIAMI’s HARD ROCK STADIUM, NEW ORLEANS’ CAESARS SUPERDOME, and INDIANAPOLIS’ LUCAS OIL STADIUM, as well as six concerts at ROGERS CENTRE in TORONTO.

Registration for a TICKETMASTER Verified Fan pre-sale is now ongoing through AUGUST 5th. Tickets will then go on sale beginning WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9th.

SWIFT is set to wrap up the first leg of THE ERAS TOUR beginning tonight (8/3) with the first of six shows at SOFI STADIUM in INGLEWOOD, CA. Afterward, she’ll embark on a lengthy international run of shows.

