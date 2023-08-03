Lucas and Brust (Photo: Katie Larson)

WHEELHOUSE RECORDS' Country duo LOCASH has inked a global publishing deal with EDGEHILL MUSIC PUBLISHING. The duo's PRESTON BRUST and CHRIS LUCAS have written hits for other artists, including KEITH URBAN’s #1. “You Gonna Fly,” and TIM McGRAW’s Top 10, “Truck Yeah,” as well as new releases like “Tap That” off CHRIS JANSON’s recent album, THE OUTLAW SIDE OF ME.

LOCASH is mostly known for “I Love This Life” and their first #1, “I Know Somebody,” they’ve earned two acclaimed albums, and have two #1s, and three RIAA-certified (Platinum and Gold) singles to their credit, with more than 815 million global, on-demand streams since 2015.

EDGEHILL MUSIC PUBLISHING co-founder TARA JOSEPH said, “PRESTON and CHRIS are some of the hardest working guys we know, and are beyond talented. We are so excited to have the opportunity to work together and to have them a part of the EDGEHILL family.”

BRUST commented, “We're excited to team up and sign with EDGEHILL MUSIC PUBLISHING. From the second we walked through the door, we knew EDGEHILL felt like home to us and all our songs. The team feels more like family and. in the ever-changing world of music, the EDGEHILL atmosphere feels successful, limitless and creative!”

LUCAS added, “We’re pumped to be a part of this new venture with EDGEHILL MUSIC PUBLISHING. There are so many songs to write and stories to live! It’s a positive energy over there, which is what LOCASH is all about.”

The duo is represented by RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT.





