Miles

Long time veteran air talent JEFF MILES has entered into an exclusive agreement with HOSS MANAGEMENT GROUP that includes radio branding services with more than 25 years of experience in markets like NEW YORK, DALLAS, ATLANTA, and BOSTON, as well as national syndication.

MILES commented, "I am truly excited to be working with JACK HOSSENLOPP (“HOSS”) and joining his incredible roster of talent at HOSS MANAGEMENT GROUP. I can't wait to take what I've learned in the hallways of some of the biggest radio stations in the country and create branding that helps radio really shine in the future of our industry! Having experience in Top 40, Country, Hot AC and Classic Hits, I have had a first hand look into what makes that sound unique and memorable.”

Check out MILES' branding voiceover work here. For more information, HOSS can be reached here.

