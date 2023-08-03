New Partnership With Smooth Jazz Network

SMOOTH JAZZ NETWORK has inked agreement with SYNCHRONICITY utilizing their BROADCAST OS for format distribution. The newly formed collaboration has already initated a format flip to Smooth Jazz with FORT MYERS BROADCASTING COMPANY flipping WAVV-HD2-W300EF (EASY 107.9)/NAPLES to Smooth Jazz, via the SMOOTH JAZZ NETWORK, as well as distribution to the company’s longest running affiliate WAEG/AUGUSTA, GA.

The SMOOTH JAZZ NETWORK will soon launch SMOOTH JAZZ CLASSICS, an extension of their two-hour syndicated programming currently airing in several markets, also delivered through SYNCHRONICITY’s BROADCAST OS platform.

The SMOOTH JAZZ NETWORK was created in 1991 as a consultancy, advising smooth jazz radio stations and developing the radio format worldwide, working with over 100 stations since its incarnation. SMOOTH JAZZ NETWORK programming is currently heard on over 50 radio stations and streams worldwide.

SMOOTH JAZZ NETWORK Founder ALLEN KEPLER said, “We are excited to be working with SYNCHRONICITY. Their innovative BROADCAST OS distribution service allows our network a new flexibility and provides our clients with premium quality programming and great opportunities for localization. It is an amazing alternative to the standard satellite or streaming distribution we utilized in the past."

SYNCHRONICITY’S Pres./Radio ROGER SCHNUR added, “We are excited to be working with Allen and his affiliated stations. SYNCHRONICITY and NEXTKASt have developed the first Automation/Delivery Platform that can truly replace satellite at a fraction of the cost, and at the same time deliver dynamic content without the limitations often experienced when using older systems. BROADCAST OS is a tremendous leap forward technically and eclipses all other platforms. It's rich in features and simple to use.”

