Class Of 2023

The NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS' HALL OF FAME has announced its Class of 2023, and will induct KEITH URBAN, KIX BROOKS, CASEY BEATHARD, DAVID LEE MURPHY and RAFE VAN HOY during the 53rd Anniversary Gala on WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11th at MUSIC CITY CENTER in downtown NASHVILLE.

BEATHARD and MURPHY will be indicted in the Contemporary Songwriter category, VAN HOY in the Veteran Songwriter category, URBAN as the Contemporary Songwriter/Artist and BROOKS & DUNN's BROOKS as the Veteran Songwriter/Artist. The five inductees-elect will join the 235 previously inducted members of the HALL OF FAME.

The announcement was made TODAY (8/3) by Chair of the organization’s Board of Directors RICH HALLWORTH, and Executive Director MARK FORD. HALL OF FAME members, family, friends and media attended the event at NASHVILLE’s COLUMBIA STUDIO A, part of BELMONT UNIVERSITY’s MIKE CURB COLLEGE OF ENTERTAINMENT AND MUSIC BUSINESS.

HALLWORTH said, “Gathering for this occasion – to recognize and welcome the members of our incoming class – is always one of the highlights of our year. To this stellar group of songwriters, we say thank you for your songs and for your artistry. You are exceptional talents, and we are proud to honor you this fall, when you officially join your legendary peers in the NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS' HALL OF FAME.”

