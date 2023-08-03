Bidwell

Former NBC affiliate WPSD-TV (LOCAL 6)/PADUCAH, KY Sports Dir. JEFF BIDWELL has been named the new radio voice of MURRAY STATE UNIVERSITY men's basketball. BIDWELL will replace the retired NEIL BRADLEY alongside analyst KENNY ROTH for the broadcasts on FOREVER COMMUNICATIONS Country WFGS (FROGGY 103.7)/MURRAY, KY.

"We are excited to welcome JEFF BIDWELL as the new voice of MURRAY STATE Men's Basketball," said Director of Athletics NICO YANTKO. "Our search committee that included NEAL BRADLEY, KENNY ROTH and DAVE WINDER worked tirelessly to make sure that NEAL's replacement was the right fit. Following an extensive search that saw a very competitive candidate pool, our committee felt that JEFF was the right man at the right time for the job. JEFF is extremely passionate about our men's basketball program, and we know he will provide us with many great calls for years to come."

"MURRAY STATE ATHLETICS could not have made a better choice than JEFF BIDWELL," said BRADLEY. "His passion for RACER athletics was evident while provided unprecedented coverage of RACER Basketball and their amazing journey over the past two decades. I cannot wait to hear JEFF's amazing calls of buzzer beaters and championships, delivering it in the most professional way possible to our tremendous fans. The RACER RADIO NETWORK could not be in better hands."

"This is truly one of the great honors of my professional career," said BIDWELL. "After spending nearly 25 years in television, I never dreamed of becoming the voice of MURRAY STATE basketball. No one will ever replace NEAL BRADLEY, because he is a one-of-a-kind and a hall of famer. I can only hope to reach for the impossibly high bar he set. I'm beyond thankful for the faith that NICO YANTKO, JOSH BRUNNER, DAVE WINDER, KENNY ROTH and NEAL BRADLEY have in me. Along with my partner KENNY ROTH, I can't wait to narrate the next great MURRAY STATE basketball moment."

