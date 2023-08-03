This Is Only A Test

The next nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System has been scheduled by FEMA and the FCC for about 2:20p (ET) on OCTOBER 4th.

The EAS platform and the Wireless Emergency Alert system will both be tested, with OCTOBER 11th as a backup date in case of widespread severe weather. The EAS test will last about a minute and will send the message, "This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY, covering the UNITED STATES from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public."

« see more Net News