-
Mike Ragozino Exits WOWO/Fort Wayne, Joins Audio1 As Dir./Programming
by Perry Michael Simon
August 3, 2023 at 12:13 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
FEDERATED MEDIA News-Talk WOWO-A-F and Sports WKJG-A (1380 THE FAN)/FORT WAYNE PD and host MIKE "RAGZ" RAGOZINO has exited the station and has joined DALLAS-based AUDIO1 as Dir./Programming.
RAGOZINO served as PD and host at WNNJ/NEWTON, NJ, WAOR/SOUTH BEND and WFWI (BIG 92.3)/FORT WAYNE and hosted at KXTG-A (THE GAME)/PORTLAND, OR before becoming Sports Dir. at WOWO.