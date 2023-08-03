Ragz

FEDERATED MEDIA News-Talk WOWO-A-F and Sports WKJG-A (1380 THE FAN)/FORT WAYNE PD and host MIKE "RAGZ" RAGOZINO has exited the station and has joined DALLAS-based AUDIO1 as Dir./Programming.

RAGOZINO served as PD and host at WNNJ/NEWTON, NJ, WAOR/SOUTH BEND and WFWI (BIG 92.3)/FORT WAYNE and hosted at KXTG-A (THE GAME)/PORTLAND, OR before becoming Sports Dir. at WOWO.

