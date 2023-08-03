Owens

MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Country KTWB (BIG COUNTRY 92.5)/SIOUX FALLS, SD, afternoon host ROBBIE OWENS is departing the station, where he has worked since 2013, for an as yet unspecified programming job in RENO, NV. It will be his first PD role.

OM TOM GJERDRUM is seeking his replacement in a job that is "live and local." He's looking for someone with at least two years of on-air experience, with "top-notch skills in production (AUDITION/WIDEORBIT) and lots of personal appearances/remotes. A real team player that takes direction from management is key. The fire inside to defeat and crush all competition is your mantra."

GJERDRUM tells ALL ACCESS the job is "filled with opportunity to make great radio." Find more info on the position and apply here.

