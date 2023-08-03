Little Big Town (Photo: Blair Getz Mezibov)

Updating YESTERDAY's story: TOBY KEITH will be presented with the "Country Icon" award at the SEPTEMBER 28th PEOPLE'S CHOICE COUNTRY AWARDS in NASHVILLE. The honor will be presented by fellow Oklahoman BLAKE SHELTON. KEITH will be recognized for his decades-long career as a groundbreaking musician, humanitarian and entrepreneur.

ORIGINAL STORY: Tickets for the inaugural PEOPLE'S CHOICE COUNTRY AWARDS go on sale TOMORROW (8/4) at 10a (CT), with BLAKE SHELTON and TOBY KEITH added to the lineup. according to the GRAND OLE OPRY. Fans can get tickets TODAY using the presale code PCCA. Ticket prices range from $100 to $450. Click here to purchase.

As previously reported (NET NEWS 6/30), CAPITOL NASHVILLE's LITTLE BIG TOWN will host and perform at the show, set for THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28th at 7p (CT) at NASHVILLE's GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE. NBC and PEACOCK will air the new, two-hour entry into the awards show market in partnership with the GRAND OLE OPRY. The show is an extension of the long-running PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS franchise.

No additional performers have been announced.

