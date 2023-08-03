Lin-Manuel Miranda (Photo: lev radin / Shutterstock.com)

"Hamilton" creator LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA is working on a new stage musical targeted for BROADWAY, according to a report in the NEW YORK POST.

The project is an adaptation of SOL YURICK’s 1965 novel “The Warriors,” about violent gang battles in NEW YORK CITY in the '60s. It would be the first project for the 43-year-old playwright since "Hamilton" and "In The Heights."

Since then, he contributed lyrics to the recently shuttered BROADWAY musical of “NEW YORK, NEW YORK" and wrote the songs for the DISNEY movies “Moana” and “Encanto,” along with some new tunes for the live-action “The Little Mermaid.” He also directed the film version of "Tick, Tick... Boom!" for NETFLIX.

"The Warriors" was previously made into a 1979 film directed by WALTER HILL, which author YURICK, who died in 2013, hated. He wrote the book in part to counteract the images of gangs in the musical "West Side Story." YURICK shadowed real gangs around the city for research, and the resulting book was inspired by the ancient GREEK war story “Anabasis.”

“The Warriors,” ironically for the man behind “Hamilton,” takes place on JULY 4th.

