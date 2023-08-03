DJ Z-Trip

Music culture icon, curator and hip-hop mashup pioneer DJ Z-TRIP will be the featured performer at this year's BULL CITY SUMMIT, returning SEPTEMBER 18th-24th throughout downtown DURHAM, NC. The BCS 2023 celebration event for the 50th Anniversary Of Hip-Hop, is set to take place WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20th at MOTORCO MUSIC HALL. DJ Z-Trip will also join additional music industry leaders and artists on SEPTEMBER 19th at the DURHAM ARMORY to participate in an artist keynote fireside chat discussing his decades-long impact of Hip-Hop and music culture.

Z-TRIP has collaborated with a who's-who of hip-hop legends, including NAS, PUBLIC ENEMY, DJ SHADOW, RAKIM, SHEPARD FAIREY, LSDREAM and more. He is currently on the F.O.R.C.E. LIVE TOUR, celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with L.L. COOL J, THE ROOTS, DJ JAZZY JEFF and others.

Stay tuned for additional BCS 2023 programming throughout the city to be announced. BULL CITY SUMMIT (BCS) 2023 tickets and badges are now on sale here.

