Beyonce: Online Merch (Photo: Everett Collection / Shutterstock.com)

AMAZON MUSIC has announced a new merch integration with concert-discovery platform BANDSINTOWN. Fans around the world can now shop merch items from artists while browsing artist profile pages on the BANDSINTOWN website and app.

The merch integration will let over 590,000 registered artists with BANDSINTOWN FOR ARTISTS use its free marketing tools to promote their merch and music to their followers. They will also be able to promote their merch to followers of similar artists via in-app notifications, email, and social channels.

AMAZON MUSIC's recent artist collaborations include exclusive merch for LATIN superstar RAUW ALEJANDRO’s SATURNO TOUR, an exclusive merch collection for FALL OUT BOY’s SO MUCH FOR (TOUR) DUST TOUR and exclusive online merch drops for the NORTH AMERICAN leg of BEYONCE’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR.

The merchandise is drawn from the AMAZON MUSIC ARTIST MERCH SHOP, “a comprehensive shopping experience on AMAZON.COM, developed and curated by the AMAZON MUSIC team”.

Said AMAZON MUSIC Director Of Artist Services SEAN McMULLAN, “AMAZON MUSIC and BANDSINTOWN are coming together to make it even easier for fans to find merch from their favorite artists. Merchandise and touring are uniquely intertwined and we’re making it easier than ever for artists and fans to connect.”

BANDSINTOWN co-founder and managing partner FABRICE SERGENT added, “Merch is an opportunity to demonstrate fandom and a critical source of revenue at times when touring costs are rising, so we’re proud to come together with AMAZON MUSIC to further our mutual goals of helping artists and their fans.”

« see more Net News