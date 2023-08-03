Buffy Sainte-Marie (Photo: Matt Barnes)

Legendary folk artist BUFFY SAINTE-MARIE is announcing her retirement from live performances due to a combination of contributing factors including travel-induced health concerns and performance-inhibiting physical challenges.

BUFFY issues the following statement: “I have made the difficult decision to pull out of all scheduled performances in the foreseeable future. Arthritic hands and a recent shoulder injury have made it no longer possible to perform to my standards. Sincere regrets to all my fans and family, my band and the support teams that make it all possible.”

