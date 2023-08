Widmann (Photo: LinkedIn)

TELEVISAUNIVISION Pres./Regional Radio Manager SABINA WIDMANN has exited with her position being eliminated. WIDMANN announced her departure via LINKEDIN.

WIDMANN oversaw TELEVISAUNIVISION's stations in SAN DIEGO, LAS VEGAS and MCALLEN, TX. WIDMANN first joined TELEVISAUNIVISION in 2005 as an account executive. She is based in SAN DIEGO.

« see more Net News