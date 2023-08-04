Khilnani (Photo: Stephen Voss/NPR)

NIK KHILNANI has been promoted to SVP/Product And Audience Technology at NPR. KHILNANI was VP/Product And Audience Technology and VP/Engineering.

KHILNANI noted, "I am honored and excited to step into the role of Senior Vice President of Product and Audience Technology at NPR. In this rapidly evolving digital landscape, it's crucial that we continue to innovate and adapt our Product, Design, and Technology strategies to meet the needs of NPR and Member Stations across the country. In partnership with Member Stations, I look forward to leading our talented teams towards expanding our reach while maintaining NPR's commitment to quality journalism."

NPR Pres./CEO JOHN LANSING commented, "NIK has done tremendous work leading our engineering department in the past year and providing vision as well as guidance, we are lucky to have him on our team and partnering with our Member stations to better serve our audiences."

« see more Net News