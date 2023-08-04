Cardi B (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

CARDI B will not face charges for a SATURDAY (7/29) incident in LAS VEGAS where she threw her microphone into the crowd after being doused with a drink while performing onstage at a rooftop pool nightclub. LAS VEGAS METROPOLITAN POLICE have completed their investigation into the event and say that the rapper will not face charges.

The incident was caught on video and posted on social media.

