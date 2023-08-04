Morgan

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Classic Country WSIG/HARRISONBURG, VA. has named JARED "TOM MORGAN" HOLLAND PD and PM drive host. MORGAN is a six-time VIRGINIA ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS Award winner who has previously worked at WBEB (B101)/PHILADELPHIA, WCYK and WZGN/CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, WSJO/ATLANTIC CITY, and WIKV and WOKI/KNOXVILLE, TN.

He succeeds former WSIG PD DAVE ANTHONY, who has left the company after nearly a year in the role to return home to SOUTH CAROLINA.

MORGAN said, "WSIG already has deep roots in the SHENANDOAH VALLEY and beyond with its rich history, sound, and tradition. It is a badge of honor to have these call letters added to my radio adventure. I’m excited to begin a brand-new chapter and journey as a first-time Program Director with an incredible staff that has a strong passion for live and local radio, along with a passion for serving the SIG listeners, clients and communities."

GM KIM MITCHELL added, "Ops Manager BRANDY LINDSEY, and I feel like we finally found the missing piece to the WSIG puzzle. TOM MORGAN already knows our community, and he comes from a wealth of knowledge in the County format, so it’s a natural and wonderful opportunity for WSIG. We’re over the moon excited to be adding a world-class broadcaster like MORGAN to the family!"

