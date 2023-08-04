Jacobs

In the latest JACOBS MEDIA blog post, Pres. FRED JACOBS digs into "The Ups And Downs Of Public Radio," citing TIM EBY's "Public Radio Major Market Meltdown", PEW RESEARCH's "State of the News Media Project”, and JACOBS MEDIA's new "Public Radio Techsurvey 2023" to examine the issues facing public radio.

JACOBS also previews next month's Public Radio Program Directors Content Conference, in PHILADELPHIA, where a new study sponsored by STATION RESOURCE GROUP (SRG), GREATER PUBLIC, and the PUBLIC RADIO PROGRAM DIRECTORS ASSOCIATION will be unveiled.

