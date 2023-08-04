In the Beginning...

ALL ACCESS Editor-in-Chief PERRY MICHAEL SIMON's popular "THE LETTER" column has two more editions to go before the end of the site as we know it, and in his penultimate column, SIMON discusses the most profound game-changer that altered the radio industry's trajectory for good in the 28 years of ALL ACCESS' existence. Even more than industry mismanagement and outside investment, SIMON notes that one piece of technology -- the smartphone, of course -- changed everything, not just in media but in how we conduct our lives.

SIMON writes, "Ultimately, technology changes, and some things get pushed aside into secondary roles or become obsolete. Radio's not obsolete, but it's secondary now. You can pick whatever music you want to hear, when you want to hear it. You can find talk shows about topics you choose, not the same angry ranting guys radio serves up. You can hear stuff from around the world on demand. And it's all because you now have a device that can do all of that for you, anywhere, anytime." And there's more, including memories of early attempts at smartphones and musings about what the next big thing might be (or whether there will even be a next big thing).

