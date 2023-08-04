Michaels (Photo: Facebook)

BUCK OWENS PRODUCTIONS Country KUZZ/BAKERSFIELD PD/afternoon host BRENT MICHAELS made a promise to his listeners and had to pay it off. Last month, MICHAELS told listeners he would create a TAYLOR SWIFT lip-sync video if the station reached its CHILDREN'S MIRACLE NETWORK radiothon goal.

Making good on his promise, MICHAELS' 13-song video covers every SWIFT era, and features cameos from Country artists CHRIS LANE, KYLIE MORGAN and DALTON DOVER, as well as MORGAN HUELSMAN from THE BOBBY BONES SHOW, and MICHAELS' wife and kids.

Check out a snippet of the video here. The full video will be posted at 5p (PT) TODAY (8/4) on the INSTAGRAM pages for both the station and MICHAELS.

