D-Lo & KC

AUDACY Top 40/Rhythmic KSFM/SACRAMENTO adds D-LO & KC for afternoons beginning AUGUST 14. D-LO & KC (DAMIEN BARLING and KENNY CARAWAY) host middays on AUDACY Sports KIFM-A (ESPN 1320)/SACRAMENTO. The duo will continue to host the midday show at ESPN 1320.

AUDACY/SACRAMENTO Reg. VP STACEY KAUFFMAN commented, "Since launching their show over three years ago, D-LO and KC have built an incredibly engaging program fueled by an extremely passionate audience. We have no doubt this show’s rapid growth will be a welcome addition to KSFM’s afternoon drive."

D-LO & KC added, "We’re thrilled for the opportunity to join KSFM and bring our passion for music and the culture to that heritage brand. We’re very thankful for the vision (KSFM Brand Mgr.) ‘COMPLEX,’ (AUDACY/SACRAMENTO OM) AARON (ROBERTS) and STACEY share with us.”

