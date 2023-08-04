Poleman (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

NEW YORK's CITY PARKS FOUNDATION (CPF) will honor iHEARTMEDIA's Chief Programming Officer & Pres./National Programming TOM POLEMAN, at its DINNER & CONCERT AT SUMMERSTAGE on THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28th in CENTRAL PARK. The non-profit is celebrating POLEMAN for his dedication to making a positive impact on local communities by investing in social justice. The evening will also feature a private concert by BIG MACHINE RECORDS artist TIM McGRAW.

The CPF DINNER & CONCERT AT SUMMERSTAGE is a fundraising event that benefits the arts, environmental education, sports and community engagement programs in parks throughout the five boroughs of NEW YORK CITY. Support will have a direct impact on under-resourced communities in need of free programming. and ensure that free programs and NYC’s parks remain vibrant and resilient, and that essential social programs remain free and accessible to nearly 300,000 NEW YORKERS every year.

Those interested in attending can purchase tables, tickets or a sponsorship to help support these programs while enjoying an evening of music. Click here for more information.

