Marcus King (Photo: Cory Vanderploeg)

For the first time ever, the SOHO SESSIONS hit the road for a star-studded concert at STEPHEN TALKHOUSE in the HAMPTONS, featuring performances by MARCUS KING and CELISSE.

The collaboration between the SOHO SESSIONS and STEPHEN TALKHOUSE featured the soulful tones of KING and a multi-dimensional performance by CELISSE, a singer/songwriter/multi-instrumn3etalist who has previously collaborated with ALICIA KEYS.

For the event, the SOHO SESSIONS, produced by RWE PARTNERS, partnered with 1 MILLION STRONG, an initiative to support recovery through THE PHOENIX, to raise awareness about mental health and addiction. RWE co-founders GREG WILLIAMSON and NICOLE RECHTER are known for their executive production work on events such as LOVE ROCKS NYC.

