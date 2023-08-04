-
Marcus King, Celisse Perform At Soho Sessions For Addiction Awareness
by Roy Trakin
August 4, 2023 at 11:39 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
For the first time ever, the SOHO SESSIONS hit the road for a star-studded concert at STEPHEN TALKHOUSE in the HAMPTONS, featuring performances by MARCUS KING and CELISSE.
The collaboration between the SOHO SESSIONS and STEPHEN TALKHOUSE featured the soulful tones of KING and a multi-dimensional performance by CELISSE, a singer/songwriter/multi-instrumn3etalist who has previously collaborated with ALICIA KEYS.
For the event, the SOHO SESSIONS, produced by RWE PARTNERS, partnered with 1 MILLION STRONG, an initiative to support recovery through THE PHOENIX, to raise awareness about mental health and addiction. RWE co-founders GREG WILLIAMSON and NICOLE RECHTER are known for their executive production work on events such as LOVE ROCKS NYC.