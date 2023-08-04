Huffman (Photo: GPB)

GEORGIA Governor BRIAN KEMP has officially announced that BERT WESLEY HUFFMAN has been named CEO of GEORGIA PUBLIC BROADCASTING. HUFFMAN, President of GPB since 2021, was named as Interim CEO when TEYA RYAN retired in MAY. The GEORGIA PUBLIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION voted unanimously on FRIDAY (8/4) to make HUFFMAN's appointment permanent.

"I want to congratulate BERT as he steps into this role and continues his service at GPB," said KEMP. "I know he will help ensure the agency remains a valued part of the lives of Georgians through informative content.”

"The Commission is proud to appoint BERT to this important position," said GPTC Chairman BRIAN DILL. "His record of dedicated service helped to set him apart throughout the process of finding the agency's next leader, and we know he will help guide GPB in fulfilling its mission across its television, radio, and educational services throughout the State."

