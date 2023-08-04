L'areal Lipkins (Photo: LinkedIn)

The ARKANSAS BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION, in conjunction with the MICHIGAN BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION, will be presenting a free webinar with LIPKINS CONSULTING GROUP founder L'AREAL LIPKINS, "Create Value And Urgency By Uncovering The Whole P.I.E., AUGUST 17th at NOON (CT).

During this interactive session, participants will learn how to create value and urgency by asking better questions to uncover the whole P.I.E.

As a result, you will gain a deeper understanding of your prospect’s needs, goals, and buying process, all of which help you close deals faster and easier.

Learning Objectives:

• Understand the importance of asking effective questions in the sales process.

• The different types of questions and when to use them.

• How to use questions to uncover underlying motivations and priorities.

• How to effectively use questions to create value, overcome objections, and close deals.

To register, go here.

« see more Net News