BROKEN BOW RECORDS' JASON ALDEAN turned up last night (8/3) for the grand opening of JASON ALDEAN'S KITCHEN AND ROOFTOP BAR in GATLINBURG, TN. It is the second restaurant location to open under his name, the first being on NASHVILLE's lower BROADWAY. The SMOKY MOUNTAINS location started with a soft opening last month, with the official ribbon cutting last night. According to the KNOXVILLE NEWS SENTINEL, ALDEAN did not take questions regarding the controversy surrounding his latest song, "Try That In A Small Town."

The three-story facility is decorated with ALDEAN music memorabilia, including a JOHN DEERE 420 tractor behind the bar, referencing his 2009 hit, "Big Green Tractor."

In addition to live music, the food menu features items such as steaks, chicken and waffles, and burgers. The menus also features an array of specialty cocktails, including "Aldean's Margarita and "Any Ole Barstool." ALDEAN plans to open a third location at a yet-to-be-disclosed location.





