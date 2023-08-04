Dreblow and Toti

COX MEDIA GROUP (CMG) TULSA has added BEN DREBLOW to its team as Digital Media Director and TYLER TOTI as Digital Client Performance Manager. The TULSA group of stations includes News-Talk KRMG-A-F, Country KWEN (K95.5), Hot AC KRAV (MIX 96.5), and Classic Rock KJSR (103.3 THE EAGLE).

DREBLOW most recently served in a similar role for CMG's HOUSTON cluster. TOTI was most recently in a similar role for CMG/SAN ANTONIO for more than three years.

CMG TULSA VP/Market Manager MARK SHECTERLE said, “BEN and TYLER have an impressive history of working collaboratively to develop successful digital media strategies for their client partners. Their expertise, coupled with CMG’s vast array of topline digital products, will create a powerful resource for TULSA businesses. I’m thrilled to have them join our veteran team of market-leading media consultants.”

