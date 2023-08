Dwyer

Former FLINN Top 40 WHBQ (Q107.5)/MEMPHIS morning host SCOTT "LUGNUT" DWYER has moved west to mornings at BICOASTAL MEDIA Top 40 KFMI (POWER 96.3)/EUREKA.

DWYER, a talented industry veteran with a resume almost as long as a RITE-AID receipt, highlighted by stops at KFAT/ANCHORAGE, KKUU/PALM SPRINGS, KFCO-KJHM/DENVER, KWIN/STOCKTON, WGMY/TALLAHASSEE, WAJZ/ALBANY and WWFY-WMXZ-WWAV/FT. WALTON BEACH.

DWYER will continue with WHBQ, tracking weekend shifts.

« see more Net News