Congratulations to THE VALORY MUSIC CO.'s JUSTIN MOORE and INDENT/MERCURY RECORDS' PRISCILLA BLOCK and their respective promotion teams for landing their duet, "You, Me, And Whiskey," at #1 on the MEDIABASE Country chart this week. The song, which impacted Country radio in late OCTOBER of last year, reaches the top of the chart in its 37th week. It is the 12th #1 for MOORE and the first for BLOCK.

Written by JESSI ALEXANDER, BROCK BERRYHILL and COLE TAYLOR, the RIAA GOLD-certified “You, Me, And Whiskey” -- about a couple finding time for romance with the help of a little brown liquor -- was produced by JEREMY STOVER and SCOTT BORCHETTA.

Last week's #1 single, JELLY ROLL's "NEED A FAVOR," moves to #2 this week. Another recent, two-week chart-topper, LUKE COMBS' "Fast Car," remains in the top 5 at #3, followed by another COMBS song, "Love You Anyway," which rises 6-4. Rounding out the top 5 is JON PARDI's "Your Heart Or Mine," which jumps 7-5.

New to the top 10 this week is COLE SWINDELL's "Drinkaby," which rises 11-10, Bubbling under and likely to crack the top 10 next week is LUKE BRYAN's fast-rising, "But I Got A Beer In My Hand," which moves 12-11 in only its 13th week on the chart.

