The microphone CARDI B threw at a concertgoer during a VEGAS show on JULY 29th is being auctioned off for charity on eBAY by SCOTTY FISHER, who is believed to be owner of THE WAVE, a LAS VEGAS-based audio company that provides audio support to DRAI’S NIGHTCLUB, where the incident occurred (NET NEWS 7/31).

According to THE INDEPENDENT, the listing indicates "all proceeds from the sale of the microphone will be split between two charities, FRIENDSHIP CIRCLE LAS VEGAS and WOUNDED WARRIOR PROJECT.

FISHER shared in a FACEBOOK post, "I own the mic that CARDI B was nice enough to tomahawk at somebody that splashed some liquid on her a few days ago. He added, “After some encouragement from people I decided to auction it off with 100 per cent of the profit going to be split evenly amongst two charities."

The listing is set to end on AUGUST 8th. The last bid was up to $99,900.00 at the time this story was posted. Those interested in bidding can do so by clicking here.

