This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Taylor 'Summer' Holds Top Spot; Olivia Top 5; Doechii, Nicki/Ice Spice Top 20

* TAYLOR SWIFT spends a 2nd week at #1 with "Cruel Summer," and is up another 1133 spins

* OLIVIA RODRIGO goes top 5, moving 7*-5* with "Vampire," and +1708 spins

* While LUKE COMBS holds at 11* with "Fast Car," and is up 1085 spins

* JUNG KOOK is up 940 spins with "Seven," featuring LATTO, up 20*-17*

* DOECHII also goes top 20, up 21*-19* with "What It Is (Block Boy)," up 989 spins

* NICKI MINAJ & ICE SPICE enter the top 20, up 25*-20* with "Barbie World," featuring AQUA, up 885 spins

* TRAVIS SCOTT, BAD BUNNY & THE WEEKND debut at 30* with "K-POP," up 944 spins

* DOJA CAT enters at 35* with "Paint The Town Red," with 1290 spins

* NOAH KAHAN debuts at 39* with "Dial Drunk," up 605 spins

Rhythmic: Kalii New #1; Nicki/Ice Spice 'Barbie', The Weeknd Top 10; Travis Scott, Young Thug, Sexyy Red & Tay Keith Top 20

* KALIII takes over the top spot, up 4*-1* with "Area Codes," up 457 spins

* LATTO FEAT. CARDI B remains at 5* with "Put It On Da Floor Again," up 377 spins

* NICKI MINAJ & ICE SPICE surge into the top 10, rising 12*-9* with "Barbie World," featuring AQUA, up 771 spins

* THE WEEKND goes top 10 with "Popular," featuring PLAYBOI CARTI & MADONNA, up 11*-10* and is +250 spins

* TRAVIS SCOTT, BAD BUNNY & THE WEEKND leap 26*-16* with "K-POP," up 652 spins

* YOUNG THUG goes into the top 20, up 27*-18* with "Oh U Went," featuring DRAKE, at +331 spins

* SEXYY RED & TAY KEITH are top 20 as well, up 23*-19* with "Pound Town 2," featuring NICKI MINAJ

* LIL UZI VERT moves 33*-24* with "Endless Fashion," featuring NICKI MINAJ, up 196 spins

* MARIO X LIL WAYNE FEAT. TYGA has the top debut at 34* with "Main One," up 483 spins

* TYLA YAWEH enters at 35* with "SUMMER VIBES," up 147 spins

* SAWEETIE returns at 36* with "Birthday," featuring TYGA & YG, up 659 spins

Urban: Lil Durk/J. Cole Hold Top Spot; Rema/Selena Top 3; Rod Wave Top 5; Ice Spice/Nicki 'Diana', Kaliii, Young Nudy Top 10

* LIL DURK remains at #1 with "All My Life," featuring J. COLE, now having been #1 for four weeks

* REMA & SELENA GOMEZ are top 3, up 6*-3* with "Calm Down" and are +754 spins

* ROD WAVE hits the top 5 with "Fight The Feeling," rising 7*-5* and +135 spins

* ICE SPICE & NICKI MINAJ go top 10 with "Princess Diana," motoring 12*-8* and is +308 spins

* KALIII is top 10 as well, going 14*-9* with "Area Codes," up 232 spins

* YOUNG NUDY is the other entry to the top 10, up 13*-10* with "Peaches & Eggplants"

* GUNNA is top 15, up 18*-13* with "fukumean," up 661 spins

* CHRIS BROWN is top 20, up 21*-18* with "Summer Too Hot," up 207 spins

* YOUNG THUG leaps 26*-21* with "Oh U Went," featuring DRAKE, at +361 spins

* FENDIDA RAPPA debuts at 29* with "Point 2 Be," featuring CARDI B, up 562 spins

* TRAVIS SCOTT, BAD BUNNY & THE WEEKND debut at 30* with "K-POP," up 636 spins

* LIL UZI VERT leaps 39*-33* with "Endless Fashion," featuring NICKI MINAJ, up 416 spins

* OFFSET & CARDI B debut at 37* with "JEALOUSY," up 417 spins

* RYLO RODRIGUEZ debuts at 40* with "Thang For You"

Hot AC: Luke Combs New #1; Taylor 'Summer' Nears Top 5; Guetta/Anne-Marie/Leray Top 10; Fifty Fifty Top 15

* LUKE COMBS takes over the top spot, up 3*-1* with "Fast Car," up 296 spins

* DUA LIPA remains at 5* with "Dance The Night," and is +334 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT is nearing the top 5 with "Cruel Summer," up 8*-6* and is +765 spins

* OLIVIA RODRIGO is up 365 additional spins, and goes 9*-8* with "Vampire"

* DAVID GUETTA, ANNE-MARIE & COI LERAY go top 10, up 11*-10* with "Baby Don't Hurt Me," up 256 spins

* FIFTY FIFTY go top 15 with "Cupid," rising 16*-14* and are +227 spins

* HARRY STYLES enters the top 20 with "Satellite," rising 22*-20*

* JELLY ROLL leaps 27*-22* with "NEED A FAVOR," up 284 spins

* BILLIE EILISH debuts at 38* with "What Was I Made For?," up 165 spins

* NOAH KAHAN enters at 40* with "Dial Drunk," up 106 spins

Active Rock: Avenged Sevenfold New Chart Topper; Disturbed Top 3; Avatar Top 5; Asking Alexandria Top 10

* AVENGED SEVENFOLD land another chart topper as "Nobody" moves 3*-1* and is +255 spins

* DISTURBED goes top 3 with "Unstoppable," up 4*-3* and +74 spins

* AVATAR go top 5, up 6*-5* with "The Dirt I'm Buried In," and +117 spins

* ASKING ALEXANDRIA go top 10 with "Psycho," rising 11*-10* and is +184 spins

* FALLING IN REVERSE vault 18*-11* with "Last Resort (Reimagined)," up 241 spins

* NITA STRAUSS is top 20, up 23*-20* with "Victorious," featuring DOROTHY, up 70 spins

* FOO FIGHTERS have the top debut at 25* with "Under You," up 400 spins

* ROYAL BLOOD debuts at 37* with "Pull Me Through," up 66 spins

Alternative: Dirty Heads Take Top Spot; Thirty Seconds Runner Up; Bad Omens Top 5; Little Image Top 10

* DIRTY HEADS take over the top spot, rising 2*-1* with "Rescue Me," up 187 spins

* THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS are the new runner up, moving 5*-2* with "Stuck," up 76 spins

* BAD OMENS are top 5, moving 6*-5* with "Just Pretend," up 49 spins

* LITTLE IMAGE go top 10, up 11*-9* with "Out Of My Mind," and +116 spins

* FALL OUT BOY is top 15, up 16*-13* with "Hold Me Like A Grudge" at +131 spins

* COLONY HOUSE also goes top 15 as "Cannonballers," moving 17*-14* and +62 spins

* FALL OUT BOY have two in the top 20 as "We Didn't Start The Fire," up 27*-19* and +322 spins

* LETDOWN go top 20, up 21*-20* with "Crying In The Shower"

* FOO FIGHTERS score a huge debut at 28* with "Under You," up 379 spins

* BECK & PHOENIX debut at 37* with "Odyssey"

* PORTUGAL.THE MAN enter at 38* with "Summer Of Luv," featuring U.M.O.

* THE USED debut at 39* with "Giving Up"

* THE MAINE come on at 40* with "Blame"

Triple A: Beck & Phoenix New #1; Noah Kahan Runner Up; Hozier Top 5; Deer Tick Top 10; Record Company, Last Dinner Party Top 15

* BECK & PHOENIX take over the top spot, up 2*-1* with "Odyssey," and is +67 spins

* NOAH KAHAN is the runner up, moving 4*-2* with "Dial Drunk," up 72 spins

* HOZIER goes top 5, up 7*-4* with "Francesca," up 59

* DEER TICK is top 10, up 13*-10* with "Forgiving Ties," up 78 spins

* THE RECORD COMPANY go top 15, moving 16*-11* with "Talk To Me," up 99 spins

* THE LAST DINNER PARTY go top 15 with "Nothing Matters," moving 18*-15* and +65 spins

* JASON ISBELL & THE 400 UNIT enter the top 20, up 25*-20* with "When We Were Close," up 33 spins

* PETER GABRIEL debuts at 25* with "Road To Joy"

* JON BATISTE enters at 29* with "Calling Your Name"

* LP enters at 30* with "One Like You"

