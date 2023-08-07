Allegri

SAN JOSE STATE football and men's basketball radio voice JUSTIN ALLEGRI has been named the retired JOE STARKEY's replacement as radio play-by-play announcer for UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA football and men's basketball.

"We are absolutely thrilled to introduce JUSTIN ALLEGRI to our fan base and welcome him to our CAL Family," said Director of Athletics JIM KNOWLTON. "JUSTIN is a multi-talented broadcaster and a NORTHERN CALIFORNIA native, and is the perfect fit to tell the story of our football and men's basketball programs. JUSTIN will be an incredible representative of CAL, and I can't want to hear him describe all of the memorable moments to come."

"This is a role that's highly coveted, not only because of the university and the academic integrity that it has, but the athletics it has as well," said ALLEGRI. "This is a job that JOE STARKEY held to such a high standard for a long, long time. I'm never going to use the phrase, 'filling his shoes' or 'taking his job.' I'm always going to use the phrase, 'hoping to carry the baton.' JOE is CAL football and forever will be."

