There wasn't a lot of action on PODTRAC's JULY 2023 ranking of the top 20 podcast publishers, top 20 podcasts, and top 5 podcast sales networks among participants in its measurement service, with the same 20 publishers led once again by iHEARTPODCASTS and the same four sales networks in the same order. There was more action on the podcast ranker chart, with SMARTLESS jumping from eighth to second, THIS PAST WEEKEND WITH THEO VON making its move into the top 10, and THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW dropping out of the top 20. Just 2 of the top 20 publishers saw their unique monthly audience increase from JUNE, while the unique monthly audience for the top 20 fell 9% from JUNE and dipped 3% year-over-year. Total global downloads for the top 20 publishers was up 1% from JUNE and was down 3% year-over-year. Combined audience for the four top sales networks fell 7% from JUNE.

The publisher rankings, ranked by unique U.S. monthly audience:

1. HEARTPODCASTS

2. WONDERY

3. NPR

4. NEW YORK TIMES

5. NBC NEWS

6. DAILY WIRE+

7. THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY

8. VOX MEDIA

9. BARSTOOL SPORTS

10. PODCASTONE

11. PRX

12. PARAMOUNT

13. FOX AUDIO NETWORK

14. CNN

15. WNYC STUDIOS

16. BLAZE MEDIA

17. THIS AMERICAN LIFE

18. BBC

19. TED

20. AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA

The podcast rankings, which also include only shows opting in for PODTRAC's Podcast Measurement System for the full month (and missing some of the largest shows):

1. THE DAILY (last month #1)

2. SMARTLESS (6)

3. DATELINE NBC (2)

4. NPR NEWS NOW (5)

5. MORBID (3)

6. UP FIRST (4)

7. THIS PAST WEEKEND (11)

8. STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW (8)

9. PARDON MY TAKE (9)

10. THIS AMERICAN LIFE (14)

11. THE DAN BONGINO SHOW (10)

12. MY FAVORITE MURDER (12)

13. 2 BEARS 1 CAVE WITH TOM SEGURA & BERT KREISCHER (13)

14. FOX NEWS HOURLY UPDATE (15)

15. CNN 5 THINGS (16)

16. WAIT, WAIT... DON'T TELL ME! (20)

17. SCAMANDA (17)

18. HIDDEN BRAIN (24)

19. 48 HOURS (29)

20. TODAY, EXPLAINED (18)

The top podcast sales networks, ranked by unique monthly audience and, again, not including networks which did not opt into PODTRAC's measurement system for the full month:

1. WONDERY SALES NETWORK

2. ACAST

3. LIBSYN ADVERTISECAST

4. PODCASTONE SALES NETWORK

