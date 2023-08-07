Jacobs

In the latest JACOBS MEDIA blog post, JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS looks at "Why Radio Talent Can Benefit From A Side Hustle." As JACOBS preps for the upcoming MORNING SHOW BOOTCAMP in DALLAS, he looks at the necessity of radio talent developing "side hustle" for extra income.

JACOBS notes the current WRITERS GUILD AMERICA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, and how they have affected the online celebrity custom greeting app CAMEO. CAMEO is seeing a 137% increase in new or reopened accounts, including SAG-AFTRA President FRAN DRESCHER.

Last year's MORNING SHOW BOOTCAMP featured a session on side hustles, and today's JACOBS MEDIA blog includes a graphic from JACOBS' new AQ5 survey of radio talent.

See the latest JACOBS MEDIA STRATEGY blog here.





