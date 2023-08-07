Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE RADIO GROUP R&B WJMR (JAMMIN 98.3)/MILWAUKEE is teaming with the WISCONSIN BLACK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE and SHERMAN PHOENIX MARKETPLACE to celebrate BLACK BUSINESS MONTH during the month of AUGUST. In addition, the station will award an advertising grant of $5,000 to a local minority owned business.

PD DON BLACK said, "WJMR has been proud to support Black businesses in MILWAUKEE each and every day for over 20 years. We are so excited to be able to shine a light on minority business owners and to drive traffic to these vendors. With this advertising grant, it could really be a game changer for so many local minority-owned businesses."

For more information, check here.

« see more Net News