Christian Music Broadcasters Momentum Summit Registration Deadline Approaching
by Todd Stach
August 7, 2023 at 7:30 AM (PT)
CHRISTIAN MUSIC BROADCASTERS Momentum Summit registration closes FRIDAY (8/14) for the event AUGUST (8/24-25) at ELEVATION CHURCH in CHARLOTTE.
THURSDAY (8/24) will feature music & programming sessions, speakers, and breakouts featuring MIKE COUCHMAN, FRED JACOBS, TRACY JOHNSON, and others.
FRIDAY (8/25) is the digital day of the 2-day summit with FUTURI's MARIA KESTNER, COLEMAN INSIGHTS' MEGHAN CAMPBELL, and STEVE REYNOLDS, among others.
See the full lineup of speakers, artists, and pricing here.