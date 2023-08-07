Registration Closes 8/14

CHRISTIAN MUSIC BROADCASTERS Momentum Summit registration closes FRIDAY (8/14) for the event AUGUST (8/24-25) at ELEVATION CHURCH in CHARLOTTE.



THURSDAY (8/24) will feature music & programming sessions, speakers, and breakouts featuring MIKE COUCHMAN, FRED JACOBS, TRACY JOHNSON, and others.



FRIDAY (8/25) is the digital day of the 2-day summit with FUTURI's MARIA KESTNER, COLEMAN INSIGHTS' MEGHAN CAMPBELL, and STEVE REYNOLDS, among others.



See the full lineup of speakers, artists, and pricing here.

