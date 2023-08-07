No More Simulcast After 8/18

iHEARTMEDIA is pulling the plug on simulcasting METRO RADIO GROUP Sports KREF-A-K257DA (1400 THE REF)/NORMAN, OK on its KREF-F/OKLAHOMA CITY.

In a FACEBOOK post, THE REF told fans that the simulcast on 94.7 FM will end on AUGUST 18th at 6p (CT) but did not indicate what the new format will be. The post thanked iHEART for the affiliation and noted that the station's programming had "added thousands of new listeners." The programming will continue on the original 1400 AM and other affiliates in OKLAHOMA.

« see more Net News