Sunday 8/7

RED STREET RECORDS' Christian division, along with SALEM MEDIA GROUP Contemporary Christian WFFH (94FM THE FISH)/NASHVILLE, teamed for SUNDAY morning worship (8/7) before the BIG MACHINE MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX. The service kicked off with IVETH LUNA singing of “How Great Is Our GOD” and her current single, “Just Like JESUS.” CADE THOMPSON followed with his latest single, “Good GOD.” Then, CONSUMED BY FIRE took the stage followed by GRAMMY-award winning JASON CRABB, who closed out the service with his song “Good Morning Mercy.” RED STREET CEO JAY DEMARCUS closed out the event with thanks and words of gratitude.



DEMARCUS shared, “I couldn’t be more proud to have RED STREET RECORDS represented so strongly at this year’s BIG MACHINE MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX. Our artists absolutely crushed it, and I’m incredibly honored over the opportunity to open the race singing the national anthem alongside my good friends JASON CRABB and JASON SCHEFF. What a great weekend!”

« see more Net News