Catt Sirten (photo: WZEW)

ALL ACCESS is saddened to report that DOT COM PLUS Triple A WZEW (92ZEW)/MOBILE’s THOMAS GLENN “CATT” SIRTEN, a radio veteran for 40 years passed away. SIRTEN was 92ZEW’s first PD and on-air host when the station signed on. He also hosted the SUNDAY JAZZ BRUNCH, which just celebrated its 2000th show in JUNE and the RADIO AVALON website and webcast.

WZEW OM/PD TIM CAMP shared in a statement, “With a heavy heart, shock, disbelief and no joy, I must convey to you the loss of the founder of 92ZEW, CATT SIRTEN. CATT left us sometime during the morning of SUNDAY, AUGUST 6th, while in the midst of producing his beloved SUNDAY JAZZ BRUNCH program. At this time, cause of death is unknown, but he was found peacefully asleep listening to the music that he so loved, He left this life doing what he loved in life. All of us at 92ZEW would like to extend our sincere condolences to his surviving family and all the friends that have surrounded him for so many years.”

WZEW APD GENE MURRELL shared “CATT was one of the most gentle and kindest people I've ever known. His passion for music and photography was boundless and was only matched by his genuine love for people. He was one of my best friends and I will miss him terribly.”

