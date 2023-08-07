Bedtime Podcast

The sleep podcast “NOTHING MUCH HAPPENS: BEDTIME STORIES TO HELP YOU SLEEP” is moving to the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK. The deal includes development and co-production of new podcasts in English and other languages, including a daytime companion podcast "STORIES FROM THE VILLAGE OF NOTHING MUCH," slated for later this year.

“Since launching ‘NOTHING MUCH HAPPENS,’ (host) KATHRYN NICOLAI has captivated audiences and provided a much-needed respite for those around the world who just want to wind down and get some rest,” said iHEARTPODCASTS Pres. WILL PEARSON. “We’re thrilled to welcome this sleep-inducing podcast to our network, leveraging our scale and reach to deliver this relaxing storytelling experience to even more listeners everywhere.”

“When we are rested, calm and settled, we make better choices. We are kinder as we move through the world and that is no small thing. Sleep affects every part of a person’s health and wellbeing, it’s one of the foundational aspects that can cause a cascade of problems when it's lacking or inconsistent. My content is uniquely designed to help folks rest after years of struggle. It can be used to soothe anxiety and teach mindfulness and gratitude,” said NICOLAI. “As the podcast has grown and reached global audiences, it I’m excited to join iHEARTPODCASTS and leverage their scale and reach to share this exciting, imaginary world with millions of listeners who will benefit from this content.”

