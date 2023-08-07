New Series

QCODE's latest scripted drama podcast is a thriller created by TROIAN BELLISARIO and JOSH CLOSE with a cast including CHRIS PINE, OLIVIA WILDE, FIONA SHAW, CLANCY BROWN, and PATRICK ADAMS. "AD LUCEM" tells the story of an "augmented reality assistant" and the unintended consequences arising from its implementation.

“I had a great time partnering with QCODE and working alongside amazing talents OLIVIA and FIONA on this thought-provoking series,” said PINE. “The podcast is extremely relevant to the technological upheavals happening in all our lives and questions its impact on real, human connection. I’m excited to share this gripping series with audiences everywhere.”

“As we live more of our lives online, AD LUCEM touches on our growing concerns regarding technology and its ability to disconnect us emotionally, mentally and spiritually,” said BELLISARIO and CLOSE in a joint statement. “Is this hurting us more than helping? Who are we online? And how do we adapt to A.I. as human beings? With conflicted three dimensional characters in an operatic and entertaining setting, we think this podcast will be an extremely provocative and fun journey for listeners.”

