Wendy's Leads Media Monitors Top 10 National Radio Advertisers For July 31-August 6
by Perry Michael Simon
August 7, 2023 at 10:50 AM (PT)
WENDY's has displaced BABBEL by a narrow margin at the top of MEDIA MONITORS' list of the top 10 national radio advertisers for JULY 31-AUGUST 6, with ZIPRECRUITER and UPSIDE each dropping a notch to line up behind BABBEL.
The top 10:
1. WENDY'S (last week #5; 31561 instances)
2. BABBEL (#1; 46225)
3. ZIPRECRUITER (#2; 43671)
4. UPSIDE (#3, 34026)
5. STAPLES- STAPLES CONNECT (#6; 31124)
6. GRAINGER (--; 30814) 7. DISCOVER (#4; 30738)
8. SWIFFER (#12; 28862)
9. O'REILLY AUTO PARTS (#16; 25661)
10. INDEED (#10; 25071)