WENDY's has displaced BABBEL by a narrow margin at the top of MEDIA MONITORS' list of the top 10 national radio advertisers for JULY 31-AUGUST 6, with ZIPRECRUITER and UPSIDE each dropping a notch to line up behind BABBEL.

The top 10:

1. WENDY'S (last week #5; 31561 instances)

2. BABBEL (#1; 46225)

3. ZIPRECRUITER (#2; 43671)

4. UPSIDE (#3, 34026)

5. STAPLES- STAPLES CONNECT (#6; 31124)

6. GRAINGER (--; 30814) 7. DISCOVER (#4; 30738)

8. SWIFFER (#12; 28862)

9. O'REILLY AUTO PARTS (#16; 25661)

10. INDEED (#10; 25071)

