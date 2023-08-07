Eisen

WESTWOOD ONE and NFL NETWORK host RICH EISEN will host the 2023 NAB MARCONI RADIO AWARDS ceremony in NEW YORK on OCTOBER 25th. Music for the event will once again be provided by AUDACY Classic Hip Hop WXBK (94.7 THE BLOCK)/NEW YORK's DJ SCRATCH.

“RICH EISEN and DJ SCRATCH are sure to entertain and keep the crowd rocking as we celebrate radio’s biggest night at the 2023 MARCONI RADIO AWARDS,” said NAB EVP/Industry Affairs APRIL CARTY-SIPP. “We are excited to be joined once again by local broadcasters from across the country and the industry’s brightest stars as we recognize the very best in radio.”

