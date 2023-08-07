Star

ALL ACCESS has learned that CAMERON BROADCASTING Classic Rock KLUK (LUCKY 98 FM)/NEEDLES, CA Afternoon Host STAR passed away on JULY 24th. The cause of death has not been revealed, but in the station's website tribute, it was revealed that she had battled an illness for several weeks before her death.

STAR had been part of the station for the past 25 years, starting initially as a board op for the syndicated MARK & BRIAN morning show, eventually transitioning to Afternoons, where she remained until her passing.

Check out the LUCKY 98 FM tribute to STAR here.

« see more Net News