Gambill

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS/CLARKSVILLE, TN Pres./GM KATIE GAMBILL has been promoted to Director of Online News Brands for the parent company.

GAMBILL said, “I am excited for the opportunity to spearhead this local online news and community connection site launch in other SAGA markets. I honestly believe these local online news sites will help us to better serve and connect with our communities, especially when partnered with the power of radio. I am passionate about this endeavor and dedicated to the success of these sites, in fact, the brand message for these sites is, “your community connection.”

President and CEO CHRIS FORGY added, “We are delighted to have KATIE join the corporate team. She has been an elite leader with SAGA for 17 years. Her knowledge, passion, and commitment to excellence, in this space, is unprecedented.”

